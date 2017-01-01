Fil-Chinese Chamber bags 3rd SSS Top Employer for NCR

The Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc. (FFCCCII) was hailed for the third time as top employer of the Social Security System (SSS) for the National Capital Region’s 2017 Balikat ng Bayan Awards.

FFCCII will vie for the overall Top Employer of the SSS’ Balikat ng Bayan Awards in the small account category this September.

St. John Biomedics, Inc, a distributor of veterinary products, on the other hand, won in the medium category.

SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel F. Dooc thanked the employers who have helped the pension fund to achieve its mission of promoting social justice by providing social protection to the working class.

“Without you, we cannot fulfill the mandate given to us under the law. I assure you that the Commission headed by our beloved Chairman Amado D. Valdez and the Commissioners are doing everything to ensure that the SSS Fund remains robust and viable for the benefit of all its members. I hope that you continue to extend support and willingly cooperate with our programs as we continue to make SSS a financially independent social security institution,” Dooc said.

The winners under the small account category together with FFCCCII (SSS Binondo) were Brenton Engineered Products Corp. (SSS Kalookan), Binangonan Cable (SSS Tanay), and AP Securities, Inc. (SSS Makati – Gil Puyat).

Medium account category winners together with St. John Biomedics, Inc. (SSS San Juan) were Paramount Vinyl Products Corporation (SSS Kalookan), Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene (SSS Recto), and Bora Budget Mart, Inc. (SSS Makati – J.P. Rizal).

“Your contribution is a matter of love. It must come from within. The employers were given these awards because they recognize that they do not just comply with their obligations but they do it assuring the protection of their employees,” Social Security Commission Chairman Amado D. Valdez said.

Valdez and Dooc together with NCR Operations Group Senior Vice President Jose B. Bautista led the recognition event held at the Ramon Masaysay Hall, SSS head office in Quezon City last August 17.

Bautista thanked the employers, SSS’ kabalikat or partners, for their unwavering support and encouraged them to continue supporting their employees’ right to social protection.

“Compliance with the provisions of the social security law is not just beneficial to SSS and its members, but also to the employers as it fosters trust and a harmonious relationship with their employees,” Bautista said.

Established in 1995, the Balikat ng Bayan Awards is held annually to honor partner-institutions, acknowledging the importance of employers as partners of SSS.