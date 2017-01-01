Festival du Voyageur just around the corner

Manitoba’s largest winter festival announced the programming lineup for the 48th edition of Festival du Voyageur. Less than a month away, it’s time to find your favourite toque and sash and let that inner HéHo Hero loose!

Exclusive shows and over 150 artists!

Festival du Voyageur will welcome more than 150 world-class international and local artists who’ll be performing during the event’s 10 action packed days. This year’s slate includes performances by Le Bal à l’huile (Québec), Wide Mouth Mason (Saskatchewan), Suroît (Québec), Les Respectables (Québec), The Justin Lacroix Band, Alfa Rococo (Québec), Jocelyne Baribeau, Monophonics (United States), Iskwé, The Retro Rhythm Review, Sweet Alibi, Danny Boudreau Party (New Brunswick), Lanikai, ZuluZuluu (United States), Nadia & Jason Burnstick, 3Peat, Ghost Twin, Red Moon Road, The Catamounts and Jérémie and the Delicious Hounds. Paired with innovative children’s programming, a newly redesigned outdoor playground, snowshoeing, sleigh rides and award winning children’s recording artists Carmen Campagne and Al Simmons, kids certainly won’t feel left out.

Two exclusive ticketed shows are lined up for the Voyageur Trading Post (CCFM – 340 Provencher Blvd.) this year. On Monday, February 20, rising Quebec stars, folk duo Les sœurs Boulay and pop-rock auteur Alexandre Désilets, will sing in the language of Molière on the Trading Post stage in the heart of Saint-Boniface. Then on February 25, the Trading Post welcomes the soulful solo-acoustic sound of internationally renowned American troubadour, Martin Sexton.

Tickets for these special performances are $35 and $40 (plus GST and service charges) respectively and can be purchased online on the Festival du Voyageur website (www.heho.ca).

The first ever Wood Carving Challenge at Voyageur Park

To compliment the long-running International Snow Sculpting Symposium, Festival du Voyageur will present the very first Wood Carving Challenge featuring chainsaw carvers from all over the nation including stars of HGTV’s Carver Kings and OLN’s Sawdogs. From February 18 to 20 and February 25, the carvers will rev up their chainsaws right in front of festivalgoers as they create their unique and original works of art in the heart of Voyageur Park. You might even get to take one of the pieces home. An online auction and a live auction on February 25 are planned for the event’s sculptures.

Activities for all tastes and ages

Voyageur Park is the ideal location to celebrate winter! Kids will love the redesigned winter playground with towers, tunnels and hills to climb. Adults can enjoy a brand new outdoor relaxation area hosted by Thermëa or have a drink at one of two outdoor Snow Bars.

Market Days are back on February 18 and 25 offering a large selection of local handmade arts and crafts. For the history-lovers out there, Voyageur Apprentice Workshops are back and brand new themed days will make Fort Gibraltar’s historical interpretation program livelier than ever.

A Giant Family Mosaic to Honour Tommy Prince

In an ongoing effort to recognize and raise awareness about the contribution of remarkable Manitobans, Festival du Voyageur will honour Tommy Prince with a Family Mosaic tribute which will be unveiled on Louis Riel Day presented by Global News. The mosaic is created from hundreds of people’s pictures sent in during the year. To take part, send a .jpg or .png picture of yourself or your family to info@heho.ca.

Plenty of New Entertainment on Tap at our Official Sites

In addition to Voyageur Park, ten other official sites will offer special programming during the 2017 Festival du Voyageur. The Voyageur Trading Post (Centre culturel franco-manitobain), Le Garage, The Pionniers Trading Post, Club St-B, Rendez-vous on Ice, The Marion Hotel, Mon Ami Louis, The Wise Wolf Trading Post, The Wood and Le Canot presented by Radio-Canada (a tribute to the legendary Saint-Boniface watering hole) will all be open to those looking to keep the party going!

The Voyageur Trading Post will host several activities and concerts this year including the new Acadian Night, exclusive shows, Community Night presented by La Liberté, Cajun Night, Auberge du Violon Night, Community Lunches and more!

The Rendez-vous on Ice, located at The Forks where the Red and Assiniboine rivers meet on the Red River Mutual Trail, will be open to the public from February 17 to 20 and will offer several special events including a fashion show on ice, a Winter Pride event celebrating Winnipeg’s LGBTTQ community, an outdoor discothèque, the Wild Winter Canoe Race, a family day, an outdoor bar and much more. The complete programming of our official sites is available on our website at www.heho.ca.

Canadian Museum for Human Rights previews their New Exhibit At FDV

Festival du Voyageur has partnered with the Canadian Museum for Human Rights to present a special preview of the museum’s newest exhibit, Our Canada, My Story, conceived for Canada’s 150th anniversary celebrations. “This outdoor display at Fort Gibraltar showcases seven remarkable Canadians with inspiring human rights stories – including one from the Prairies who expresses himself with French-language rap music.”

Shuttle service: easy and free for all!

Again this year, Festival du Voyageur offers a free shuttle service provided by Exclusive Bus Lines, in order to help reduce traffic around Voyageur Park and enhance the visitor experience. The shuttle’s route will take it from the Centre LaVérendrye free parking lot (614, Des Meurons street), to the Université de Saint-Boniface free parking lot (entrance on Despins St.), to Voyageur Park. The shuttle will stop every 20 minutes at these designated parking lots.

Purchase your tickets!

The 10-day Voyageur passes are currently on sale for $34 for adults and $13 for youth (5-17 years old). Day passes are also available for the cost of $20 for adults and $10 for youth. The passes are sold at all Safeway and Sobeys locations in Winnipeg as well as the 233-ALLÔ (2556) info line, the Festival du Voyageur office (233 Provencher Blvd) or online at heho.ca.

For additional information regarding Festival du Voyageur, download the newest version of our free mobile application developed by Greencopper and available for iOS and Android devices, visit our website at www.heho.ca, like our Facebook page, follow our Twitter account or call our info line at 233-ALLÔ (2556).