Farewell to a Great Rock Guitarist

On October 6, 2020, his family announced that Eddie Van Halen’s died that day. He succumbed to the throat cancer that had been ailing him for several years. He was 65.

Born on January 26, 1955, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Eddie was the guitarist extraordinaire of the band Van Halen, which was formed in 1972, in California, United States, releasing 12 studio albums–from 1978’s debut full-length to 2012’s A Different Kind of Truth–and had a string of chart-topping singles such as “Jump” “Panama,” “Love Walks In,” “Why Can’t This Be Love?”, “Poundcake,” and “Right Now.”

For enthusiasts of guitar-oriented Rock instrumentals, Van Halen’s “Eruption” is a standard.

Final Note

Eddie Van Halen had influenced so many fellow guitar players. He revolutionized the use of the electric guitar, popularizing a number of techniques that included the so-called guitar tapping, which was exhibited brilliantly through the instrumental composition of his band titled “Eruption.”

His band Van Halen’s music will serve as Eddie’s gift and legacy to the music world.