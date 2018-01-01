Fans clamor for Angelica, Carlo to get back together

A netizen tweeted Angelica Panganiban requesting her to love former boyfriend Carlo Aquino again.

The Kapamilya actress’ reply that she will think about it might have just given netizens something to hope for. Angelica and Carlo were former love team that eventually ended up with each other. They dated for 6 years. Unfortunately, their relationship ended but in spite of their split, they remained friends.

Lately, it appears that the former couple was teasing each other through their social media pages, giving rise to speculations that the two might give their former romance a second chance.