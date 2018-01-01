Eyes on the #WPGWhiteout

Photography by @illpixill

Jets fans are simply the best. As the Jets continue their road to the Stanley Cup, Winnipegers have jumped on the Whiteout bandwagon and doing so in style.

The #WPGWhiteout Street Parties have been epic and the Jets-Preds Game 6 was no different. For Instagram street photographer, “illpixill” it was an opportunity to visualise the street party in a different light. With a Fuji X100F and media access in hand, these are some of the gems from the street party.

