Everything I Need to Know About Life, I Learned from NOAH’s ARK

1. Don’t miss the boat.

2. Remember that we are all in the same boat

3. Plan ahead. It wasn’t raining when Noah built the ark.

4. Stay fit. When you’re really old, someone may ask you to do something really big.

5. Don’t listen to the critics; just get on with the job that needs to be done.

6. Build your future on high ground.

7. For safety sake, travel in pairs.

8. Speed isn’t always an advantage. The snails were on board with the cheetahs.

9. When you’re stressed, float a while.

10. Remember, the Ark was built by amateurs; The Titanic by professionals.

11. No matter the storm, when you are with GOD, there’s always a rainbow waiting.

THE BIBLE IS GOD’S TREASURE CHEST FULL OF MANY GOSPEL GEMS AND PRECIOUS PROMISES.

For GOD so LOVED the world that HE Gave HIS Only SON, That Whoever BELIEVES in HIM should not PERISH but HAVE EVERLASTING LIFE. JOHN 3:16

Every night before bed, think of one thing you’re grateful for that you’ve never been grateful for before. GOD HAS A WAY OF TURNING THINGS AROUND FOR YOU.

‘If GOD is for us, who can be against us?’ (ROMANS 8:31)

An Angel says, ‘Never borrow from the future. If you worry about what may happen tomorrow and it doesn’t happen, you have to worry twice.’