EVER WANT TO PLAY FOOTBALL WITH MILT STEGALL?

CFL Hall of Fame Member Milt Stegall to host his Inaugural Celebrity Football Classic in Winnipeg, May 4th – 6th 2018 at the North West Soccer Complex.

This 24 Touch Football Team Tournament is open to all ages and skill levels with a rare chance for football fans to play alongside and with some of the Blue Bomber Alumni Greats. Registration includes jerseys and shorts, meals and of course have the opportunity to claim glory as Champions of the Milt Stegall Touch Football Classic.

Teams will compete in a three-day tournament with a minimum of three games guaranteed plus a single elimination play-off bracket showdown with the Winner taking home not only the bragging rights and possibility the biggest trophy in Manitoba.

Teams will play with Blue Bomber Alumni Greats on Saturday, May the 5th. Alumni will be randomly drawn including the host himself. Teams of 12 can register now with an entry fee of $100 per participant at www.miltstegallclassic.com

“Ever since I stepped foot in Manitoba, it’s been my second home, the people, the community has accepted me as one of their own. I’ve always vowed that I’ll continue to give back, and to team up with the Bannon Family via their company KB2 Clothing is a natural fit as our passion for the game, those around it and especially the amateur athletes, the Milt Stegall’s of tomorrow – just not as good looking as me is what I want to continue to work towards and this Celebrity Touch Football Tournament will allow us to do that. I urge all of Manitoba to help us and join us”. Quoted Stegall.

Corporate Partnerships off all levels are available starting at $1,000 and can be found at www.miltstegallclassic.com

Proceeds from this tournament will help benefit the following Charities: The Never Alone Foundation, Variety Club the Children’s Charities and The newly created Milt Stegall Legacy Fund for the betterment of financial assistance for Amateur Football in Manitoba for those athletes that need help in representing our province and country.

For more information please contact us:

Jeffrey Bannon Brenda Bourns

Event Creator Event Director

KB2 Clothing, Event Creator. Event Strategy Productions

Info@kb2lcothing.com brenda@eventstrategypro.com

204-229-0627 204-960-3774