Enchong Dee and Jasmine-Curtis Smith pair up in a Netflix movie

First time to work together, Kapamliya star Enchong Dee and Kapuso Star Jasmine Curtis-Smith are being paired up in an original Netflix film.

The movie is titled “Alter Me” and is set to premiere on November 15, 2020.

According to a press release by PEP Entertainment, “The story is about an HR manager who seeks the mentorship of a coveted escort to better connect with other people and her own emotions. However, he soon opens her heart to unexpected feelings.”

The movie is directed by RC Delos Reyes and written by Danno Christoper Mariquit and is co-produced by VIVA Films and Ten17P.

It will be recalled that RC delos Reyes directed Toni and Alex Gonzaga’s “Marry, Marry Me” in 2018 which was his fist solo directorial job.

He also directed another Netflix original film “Love The Way U Lie,” starring Alex Gonzaga and Xian Lim.

RC says in the same press release, “Now that cinemas are closed, it is a struggle for filmmakers like me to find a platform on where to tell our stories.”

“So when my producers told me that my third film, “Alter Me,” is now a Netflix Film that will be streaming across Asia, I was jumping out of joy. For that only goes to show that there is no way for us to stop telling our stories.”