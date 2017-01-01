Duterte, Widodo eye economic growth with Ro-Ro project

Philippine President Rodrigo R. Duterte and Indonesian President Joko Widodo will launch the ASEAN Roll on/roll off (Ro-Ro) Project on April 28 to push the economic development of Mindanao and the main Sulawesi Island.

The opening of the Davao- General Santos – Bitung (D-G-B) Shipping Service targets new economic and trade opportunities and is one of the top priorities for the Philippines’ Chairmanship of the ASEAN in 2017. The Philippine delegation led by Assistant Secretary Fernando Juan Perez of the Department of Transportation (DoTr) recently met their Indonesian counterparts in Manado, Indonesia. Both sides talked about the updates on the Philippines’ and Indonesia’s port infrastructure readiness and the draft Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Philippines and Indonesia, among others.