Duterte to mobilize gov’t assets vs. illegal drugs

President Duterte during a Cabinet meeting in Malacañang said he will issue a memorandum circular directing the entire government machinery to mobilize its assets and to take an active role in government’s anti-illegal drug campaign nationwide.

Duterte added that he will activate a National Anti-illegal Drug Task Force to be composed of the personnel assets from the Philippine National Police, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Bureau of Customs, Coast Guard and the other agencies of the government.

The President also defended his decision to allow military presence in the Bureau of Customs (BoC) to help combat corruption and smuggling of drugs and other contraband. He earlier appointed former military general Rey Guerrero as new Customs chief, replacing Isidro Lapeña after a huge shipment of shabu was allegedly smuggled into the country. Several lawmakers and concerned sectors said the planned military takeover was unconstitutional.