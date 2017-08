Duterte recognizes US, China assistance in Marawi

President Rodrigo Duterte acknowledged the help extended by the United States during the fight against the terror Maute Group in Marawi City.

In his speech at the 11th Ambassadors’ Tour Philippine reception in Davao City, the President likewise mentioned the first batch of firearms and ammunition that China delivered late last month. The chief executive also talked about the gains of his administration in the fight against corruption and illegal drugs.