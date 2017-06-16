Duterte offers ?10M reward for Isnilon Hapilon

Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff Eduardo Año announced that President Rodrigo Duterte has offered a ?10-million bounty for the arrest and neutralization of Abu Sayyaf leader Isnilon Hapilon

Hapilon is believed to be leading the terrorist Maute-ISIS group in attacking Marawi City. The bounty is on top of the $5-million reward offered by the United States’ government for Hapilon. He added that the government is also offering ?5-million for each of the two Maute brothers, Abdullah and Omar, who lead the local terror group Maute. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said joint elements of the Army and the Police were trying to serve a warrant of arrest on Hapilon when they were fired upon. The incident forced President Rodrigo Duterte to declare martial law over the entire Mindanao.

