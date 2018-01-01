Duterte insists peace talks should be held in PH

President Duterte still prefers that peace negotiations between the government and the communist rebel group be held in the country instead of Norway, the third party facilitator of the negotiations.

In his speech during the 81st anniversary celebration of the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) in Pasay City, the President said the issue involves the nation as he assured anew that exiled leader of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) Jose Maria Sison would be given safe passage while holding the peace talks in the country.

For his part, Sison opposed Duterte’s attempt to transfer the venue of the peace talks from Norway to the Philippines, warning that it might lead to the collapse of the negotiations.