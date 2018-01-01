Duterte to help endo employees while finalizing EO

President Duterte has sought time to review the draft executive order (EO) that seeks to stop “endo” or end of contract practice by some companies.

The President has promised to do his best to help the people while the EO is being finalized. He added being aware of the unrest in the labor sector about the matter. Earlier, Malacañang announced that the President would sign the EO on or before May 1 Labor Day. Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the labor, management and government sectors have not agreed yet on the final version of the EO.