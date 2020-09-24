Duterte approves filing charges against former chief Ricardo Morales and other officials of Philhealth for alleged corruptions

Six high ranking officials led by the former PhilHealth president Ricardo Morales are facing criminal and administrative charges as recommended by the PhilHealth Task Force to President Duterte. Included among those who will be charged criminally and administratively include Senior Vice President Jovita Aragona; officer-in-charge Calixto Gabuya, Jr.; SVP Renato Limsiaco, SVP Israel Francis Pargas, COO Arnel de Jesus and division chief, Bobby Crisostomo.

The charges against the PhilHealth top officials for violating several provisions of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act and Article 213 the Revised Penal Code.

President Duterte created a task force to probe PhilHealth officials over the alleged corruptions heard by congressional committee inquiries. Among the alleged corruptions in the state-run insurance firm include the procurement of alleged overpriced IT equipment, the questionable release of money under the corporation’s Interim Reimbursement Mechanism (IRM) and the alleged manipulation of the financial status of the corporation.

Several other officials in the NCR and other regions are included in the charges.

Meanwhile, Senate President Tito Sotto was frustrated when DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III was not included to be charged.