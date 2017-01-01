Duterte admits he invented Trillanes’ offshore bank account

President Rodrigo Duterte admitted Tuesday night he invented the supposed number of the offshore bank accounts in Singapore he claimed was owned by Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV.

An on-site check by Trillanes himself on the bank accounts he allegedly had with the DBS Bank in its Alexandra branch proved negative as bank officials said no such bank accounts existed and that he was never its client. Meanwhile, Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella said that President Duterte has his own logic and game plan, and was very transparent when he admitted making up the bank account number. He added that everybody knows the President is quite unorthodox and out of the box when he talks, saying that he did not think Duterte’s latest statements would affect his credibility.