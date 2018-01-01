Drew Barrymore, Timothy Olyphant visit PH

Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant were recent Philippine visitors a couple of days ago.

The two Hollywood actors graced the premiere night and red carpet event of the second season of their Netflix starrer “Santa Clarita Diet,” at SM Megamall on March 12..It was not the first time that the two were in the Philippines. Drew was here two years ago to promote her makeup line Flower Beauty. As for Timothy, he lived in the Philippines with his family until he was two years old. In “Santa Clarita Diet,” they play married couple Sheila and Joel Hammond living in Santa Clarita, California. Their quiet suburban lives are shaken when Sheila wakes up one day with a craving for human flesh.

Liv Hewson plays their teenage daughter Abby, whose special trait was instrumental in investigating her mother’s bizarre condition and covering up her mistakes. “Santa Clarita Diet” season two will stream from March 23.