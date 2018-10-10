DPWH checks progress of C5 South Link Expressway Project

Construction is progressing on time for the toll road project that will connect Manila–Cavite Expressway or Coastal Road in Parañaque City to Circumferential Road 5 (C-5) in Taguig City.

This was announced by Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark A. Villar on Wednesday, October 10, 2018 during a joint inspection of C5 South Link Expressway with Philippine Reclamation Authority General Manager Jan Rubiato, Toll Regulatory Board Director Abe Sales, and Cavitex Infrastructure Corporation (CIC) President Luigi Bautista.

“CIC is nearly halfway in terms of construction accomplishment. They are currently working on the 2.2-kilometer Segment 3A-1 from SLEX/C5 Road to Merville, crossing on top of PNR station by the Skyway at grade between Nichols Toll Plaza and Bicutan. We expect to complete this segment by March 2019,” added Secretary Villar.

CIC President Bautista said they have launched girders across PNR area and are set to launch long span steel girders that will cross the at grade portion of Skyway and South Luzon Expressway in the coming days.

After the completion of Segment 3A-1, works will begin on the 2.1-kilometer Segment 3A-2 from Merville to E. Rodriguez, the 1.59-kilometer Segment 3B from Rodriguez Avenue to Sucat, and the Segment 2 which starts from Sucat and ends in Coastal Road, Parañaque City.

DPWH, on the other hand, is simultaneously working on road right-of-way (RROW) acquisition for the project. Presently, DPWH has acquired 74 percent of the RROW in Segment 3A-2; 69 percent in Segment 2; and 17 percent in Segment 3B.

The construction of C5 South Link Expressway which will cost the private concessionaire an estimated P10 Billion is aimed for completion and full operation by 2020.

When completed, C5 South Link Expressway will be a 7.74-kilometer, 6-lane expressway that will provide a seamless connection between the major business districts in Makati, Taguig area and the southern cities of Paranaque and Las Piñas, as well as Cavite, cutting travel time from one (1) hour and a half to just 20 to 30 minutes.

The project will also generate at least 1000 jobs during construction, operation and maintenance phases.