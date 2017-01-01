DOST research on nanotherapeutics bags awards in Japan

Chitho Feliciano, a senior science research specialist from the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Nuclear Research Institute, recently bagged the De Silva Prize for Best Oral Presentation at the Interdisciplinary Workshop on Science and Patents during the Tsukuba Global Science Week held in Tsukuba, Japan.

Feliciano’s study aims to use nanoparticles to improve the therapeutic effect of nitroxide radicals and to reduce the effects of skin aging, skin lesions, and other skin inflammatory disorders caused by ultraviolet rays and other forms of ionizing radiation, as well as radiation-induced reactive oxygen.

This doctoral student in Biomaterials Science at the University of Tsukuba in Japan further proved his study’s winning streak by subsequently pocketing two Best Poster Presentation awards at the Asian Conference on Nano-science and Nanotechnology in Sapporo and then again at the 6th Chemistry Society of Japan Festa held in Tokyo last year. (Hans Joshua V. Danes, S&T Media Service, DOST-PNRI)