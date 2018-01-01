Dingdong Dantes expresses dismay over alleged use of family photos

Dingdong Dantes wrote a scathing letter to the production team of the TV television series “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” for its alleged use and editing of the couple’s wedding photo and their family photo during the baptism of their daughter, Zia.

The actor expressed dismay and deep concern over the matter which was brought to his attention by the DongYanatics (Dingdong-Marian fans). In his letter, the actor said legal and moral rights were violated. He added that he felt offended and deeply hurt, emphasizing that the show’s production team should have first secure permission from the photographer and his family.