UP-Diliman has 36 summa cum laude grads

The 106th General Commencement Exercises of the University of the Philippines in Diliman, Quezon City on Sunday will be led by 36 students graduating summa cum laude.

Summa cum laude is the state university’s highest academic distinction with graduates having a weighted average grade of 1.20 or better. Williard Joshua Jose, who will be graduating with a bachelor’s degree in electronics and communications engineering, tops the honor students with a weighted average grade of 1.058.

Another graduate with the same degree, Rangel Daroya, follows with an average grade of 1.074. The 36 “best and brightest” graduates represent the 10 academic units of UP’s four clusters, namely arts and letters, science and technology, social science and law, and management and economics. The Asian Institute of Tourism and College of Human Kinetics will have their first summa cum laude graduates. A total of 2,968 students will receive their undergraduate degrees while 588 others will get their graduate degrees.