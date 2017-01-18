DepEd to hire more teachers and staff in time for K to 12

The Department of Education (DepEd) will be receiving the biggest allocation from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) among all the executive departments this year at P543.2 billion to pave the way for the hiring of more than 65,000 teachers and non-teaching staff for public schools nationwide.

Education Secretary Leonor Briones said the additional teachers and staff will strengthen the implementation of the K to 12 program this coming June. The DepEd will also be getting funds for the repair, construction, and acquisition of basic educational facilities including classrooms, school seats, textbooks and instructional materials as well as science and mathematics equipment.