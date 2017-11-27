Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters of South Africa is Miss Universe 2017

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters of South Africa is the winner of the prestigious Miss Universe 2017 beauty pageant.

The 22-year-old business management graduate bested 91 other competitors from different countries thus ending a nearly four-decade title drought for South Africa. Demi-Leigh was crowned by Iris Mittenaere of France. She is the second South African to win the title, the first being Margaret Gardiner in 1978.

Laura Gonzalez of Colombia was 1st runner-up, while Davina Benett of Jamaica was 2nd runner-up.

The Philippines’ Rachel Peters failed to reach the Top 5, ending her quest for the country’s fourth crown in one of the world’s largest pageants. The last time the Philippines reached only as far as the top 10 was in the pageant’s 63rd edition.

The 66th Miss Universe pageant was held in Las Vegas, USA on November 26 at The Axis in Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino. American comic and TV host Steve Harvey hosted the event for the third time.