Death penalty bill takes center stage as Congress resumes

The leadership of the House of Representatives led by House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez is confident the majority coalition would pass the debates to get the green light for the controversial death penalty bill. Alvarez said they intend to vote on the bill after 30 session days of debate.

For its part, the House Minority bloc believes the bill won’t make it in Congress as they claim they have the numbers to block its approval. Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman said a number of members from the super majority, including allies of President Duterte are now rethinking their support for death penalty. The fate of the bill lies on public support, church, civil society groups, and even international parliamentarians, and, eventually, on the number of votes it can gain from lawmakers.