DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME RETURNS TO MANITOBA ON SUNDAY, MARCH 11, 2018

Under The Official Time Act, daylight saving time begins on the second Sunday in March and continues until the first Sunday in November.

The official time change to daylight saving time occurs at 2 a.m., Sunday, March 11 at which time clocks should be set ahead to 3 a.m.

Regards,

Ron R. Schuler, MLA

Member of the Legislative Assembly of Manitoba

Proudly Serving St. Paul