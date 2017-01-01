Davao archbishop is new CBCP head

Davao Archbishop Romulo Valles will officially begin his term of office on December 1 as the new president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP).

Valles will succeed Lingayen Dagupan Archbishop Socrates Villegas whose second and last term ends on November 30. The 66-year old Davao prelate will be the 20th head of the 72-year-old collegial body of bishops. He will lead the 83 active, 5 diocesan administrators and 43 honorary members of the CBCP from 86 ecclesiastical jurisdictions. He was ordained a priest in 1976 and was appointed bishop of Kidapawan in 1997. He served as archbishop of Zamboanga from 2006 until 2012 when he was transferred to Davao archdiocese. CBCP officials have tenure of two years in office and may be reelected for their second and last term.