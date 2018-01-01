Critics hail Liza Soberano as world’s ‘Most Beautiful Face’

The Independent Critic’s annual list of “The 100 Most Beautiful Faces” showed Filipino-American model-actress Liza Soberano taking the top spot in 2017.

French model-actress Thylane Blondeau is in second place while Japanese singer Tzuyu came in at third. Other Filipinos on the list are Kathryn Bernardo (top 60), Jessy Mendiola (71) and Kim Domingo (96). In the male version of the list “The Most 100 Handsome Faces” of the year, Filipino-Australian singer and actor James Reid is in the fourth spot, Enrique Gil came in at top 61 while Daniel Matsunaga was number 88. Adjudged at the top spot is Korean pop artist Kim Tae-hyung, followed by Hollywood actors Jason Momoa and Armie Hammer. The Independent Critics led by British film critic TC Candler claims their list takes into consideration “aesthetic perfection” as its one and only criteria, and that it boasts representatives from nearly 40 countries.