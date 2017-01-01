Clarita Ortega Nazario is 75 and counting!

Clarita Ortega Nazario celebrated her 75th birthday recently with her family and friends at Viscount Gord, making the event a showcase of some traditional offerings to the celebrant.

With more than 200 guests, Clarita welcomed many distinguished guests composed of politicians of all stripes, community leaders and countless friends who attended the celebration in spite of a bone-chilling cold weather. Emceed by Azel Santos and Glady Martin of the Bulacan Association of Manitoba, the program went on smoothly as the celebrant accepted gifts and joined with some traditional offerings, bringing up the cultural aspect of the celebration. Personal congratulations from her two sons and their families, friends and from the members of Sing Bulacan Choral were presented via a video presentation.

Active in the Filipino community, Clarita is the current Vice-President of the Original Filipino Senior Association of Manitoba (OFSAM), vice-president of Manitoba Council of Canadian Filipino Associations Inc.(MaCCFA); and former president of Bulacan Association of Manitoba and former board member of the Philippine Canadian Centre.

Her family composed of her one son and two daughters, Carol and her husband Tony Raymundo; Violeta Odulio and her children; Romeo, Jr. and his wife Emer and family did all the preparation to make the celebration unforgettable. Clarita’s auntie, Nanay Naty Fernando and her family also graced the event.

MP Winnipeg North Kevin Lamoureux gave a special talk, mentioning Clarita’s involvement in the community and her unique way of handling the Filipino hospitality whenever he goes to Bulacan; while Letty Antonio, president of OFSAM and MaCCFA, gave inspiration talk about Clarita. Birthday songs were sung by Adrienne Odulio, Paul Ong and Arnold Tongol while Aida Champagne’s group performed special dances for the honoree.

Other guests include MP Kevin Lamoureux and his wife, Cathy and his staff, Henry and Linda Celones, MP Lawrence Toet and his wife; MP Robert Falcon Ouellette, MLA Ted Marcelino, Councillor Cindy Gilroy, and Steven Lipischack and his wife.

Public dancing followed.

Photos by Nonie Manalili and Rod Cantiveros | Filipino Journal