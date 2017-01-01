Christening celebration of Allister Isaiah Bermisa

Allister Isaiah Bermisa , the son of Gerald and Grazia Bermisa , was baptized recently at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Roman Catholic Church.

Father Darrin Gurr, the parish priest of St. Gianna Berreta Molla Roman Catholic Church, officiated the sacrament of Baptism.

The godfathers include Joshua Erickson and Manuel Decebal-Cuza and the godmothers were Vanessa Bermisa and Marcela Decebal-Cuza.

Witnessing the baptism ceremony include Allister’s grandmothers, Trifona Bermisa and Ruth Provitina; and great grandmother, Mercedes Calixterio; his two sisters, Sabrina and Sasha Bermisa and some guests.

Reception at the foyer followed after the Sunday 11 am mass.

Photos by Rod Cantiveros | Filipino Journal