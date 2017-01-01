Chot Reyes proud of Gilas team

The Philippine national basketball team has a lineup of versatile players.

This was the assessment of Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes after the team posted with a pair of wins in the first leg of the 2019 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers. Gilas defeated Japan 77-71 in Tokyo last Friday, and followed it up with a 90-83 shellacking over Chinese Taipei at the Araneta Coliseum on Monday to go 2-0 in Group B. Reyes said the team was built so that it’s not one-dimensional because it has a lot of weapons. Reyes also said that the Gilas team players will no doubt lay it all on the line for flag and country.