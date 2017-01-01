Chot Reyes proud of Gilas team

ISSUE »
POSTED IN » Nation, Philippine News

The Philippine national basketball team has a lineup of versatile players.

This was the assessment of Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes after the team posted with a pair of wins in the first leg of the 2019 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers. Gilas defeated Japan 77-71 in Tokyo last Friday, and followed it up with a 90-83 shellacking over Chinese Taipei at the Araneta Coliseum on Monday to go 2-0 in Group B. Reyes said the team was built so that it’s not one-dimensional because it has a lot of weapons. Reyes also said that the Gilas team players will no doubt lay it all on the line for flag and country.

Related »

The rise and fall of Mugabe

The rise and fall of Mugabe

Puerto Princesa Underground River (Part II)

Puerto Princesa Underground River (Part II)

15 Glorious Quotes about the Joy of Christmas

15 Glorious Quotes about the Joy of Christmas

Caught in the Middle of a Life-Death Experience

Caught in the Middle of a Life-Death Experience