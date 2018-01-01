Choose Life (Deuteronomy 30: 11-20)

WHAT IS GOD’S WILL IN MY LIFE? The question haunted me when I was growing up. What if I couldn’t find it? What if I didn’t recognize it? GOD’s WILL seemed like a needle in a haystack. Hidden. Obscured by look-alikes. Outnumbered by counterfeits.

But my view of GOD’s WILL was wrong because my view of GOD was wrong. GOD takes no pleasure in seeing us lost, wandering, searching. HE wants us to know HIS WILL. HE makes it clear, and HE makes it simple. HE doesn’t even make it multiple-choice. HE gives just TWO choices: “life and good” or “death and evil” (Deut. 30:15). In case the best choice isn’t obvious, HE even says which one to choose: “Choose life”, that both you and your descendants may live; that you may love the LORD your GOD, that you may obey HIS voice (v.19). To choose life is to choose GOD HIMSELF and obey HIS WORD.

GOD’s WILL for us is Life. HIS WORD is LIFE. And JESUS is the WORD. GOD may not give a prescription for every decision, but HE gave us a perfect example to follow – JESUS. The right choice may not be easy, but when the WORD is our guide and WORSHIP is our goal, GOD will grant us the WISDOM to make a life-affirming choices.

WHO’S AT THE CENTER?

In Psalm 33, we read that all nature revolves around HIM and HIS control. HE assigned the sea its boundaries and locked the ocean in vast reservoirs. Everything in nature operates in accordance with the laws GOD has set.

The nations also revolve around the Lord. No plan or scheme can stand up against GOD’s. Ultimately, it is the LORD’s plan that will stand forever. HIS intentions can never be shaken.

Our life is created to be centered on GOD, not self. How thankful we can be to serve such a powerful GOD, who has every aspect of our lives under HIS control.

MAY GOD RICHLY BLESS US!

WISHING YOU ALL A PEACEFUL 2018!