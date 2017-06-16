Charice changes name on social media

Singer Charice Pempengco has changed her name on her social media accounts

On Sunday, June 18, the international singer replaced her name on her Instagram and Twitter accounts into Jake Zyrus. She then posted a heartfelt message of thanks on Instagram, “From the bottom of my heart, thank you for the love and respect. I love you back and I’m sending peace to everyone.” Aside from changing her name, she also deleted all her previous posts.. Earlier, the singer confirmed that she and her girlfriend Alyssa Quijano have already ended their four-year relationship