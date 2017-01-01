Celebrating Kindness and Generosity, Welcoming Newcomers



by Paul Macaraeg (PRO for PHCM)

Philippine Heritage Council of Manitoba Inc. members, event partners: Pinays MB Inc.; Friends of Filipino Immigrants In Manitoba and Daniel McIntyre Collegiate Institute, sponsors, and friends celebrated the holiday season spreading love, joy, and friendship with newcomers from all over the world, including from Philippines and Syria. The annual “Welcome to our Bagong Dating” event was held this year in time for the holidays. On December 4, 2016, the DMCI Gymnasium was attended by well over 600 participants, including guests and their families, immigrant serving agencies, and other community resources, volunteers, event sponsors, and friends. Everyone had fun and felt welcome. The community resource representatives provided information and other resources to help newcomers settle in their new home country, Canada. Being uprooted and moving to a new country takes a lot of energy and time to re-establish. PHCM, partners and friends of this event aimed to celebrate and ease the transition of newcomers in re-establishing their lives. We invite you to do so as well – in any capacity you can.

Be kind to everyone, volunteer and give generously, and do not be afraid to celebrate diversity. To each and every one, the officers and members of Philippine Heritage Council Inc. wishes you :

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

May your families be blessed with love, peace and joy this season and all of 2017!