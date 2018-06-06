Cebuana lass is ‘Tawag Ng Tanghalan’ season 2 champion

A 16-year-old military trainee from Cebu City is “Tawag Ng Tanghalan” season 2 grand champion.

Janine Berdin garnered a high national combined average score of 96.11% which proved to be unbeatable. Second placer Ato Arman from Bukidnon got 74.27 %; while third placer Steven Paysu scored 61.80 %. The crowd favorite who was dubbed the “Cadet My Girl of Cebu,” received 2 million cash prize, along with a house and lot package, a vacation package, assorted musical instruments and gadgets, and a livelihood package. Arman and Paysu received P500,000 and P250,000, respectively. The other finalists Reggie Turtogo, Anton Antenor Cruz and Arabelle Dela Cruz received P100,000 each.

The “Tawag ng Tanghalan” season 2 grand finals was aired on ABS-CBN’s “It’s Showtime.” The judges were Ogie Alcasid, Jaya, Mitoy Yonting, Billy Crawford, Yeng Constantino, Karla Estrada, Nyoy Volante, Jed Madela, K Brosas, Karylle Padilla, Kyla, Eric Santos, Rico J. Puno, and Rey Valera.