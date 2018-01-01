Cayetano calls BBC documentary an ‘anti Duterte propaganda’

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on September 29 has aired a documentary titled “Philippines: Democracy in Danger?” that portrayed the various issues facing the Duterte administration, specifically its campaign against illegal drugs that resulted to the killings of hundreds of suspected drug users and pushers.

In the nearly 25-minute documentary, BBC News correspondent Howard Johnson also discussed accusations that Duterte is leading an authoritarian regime by citing the alleged crackdown against opposition figures like Senator Leila De Lima, Senator Antonio Trillanes and former Supreme Court Chief Justice Ma. Lourdes Sereno, and the persecution of media.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Cayetano in a statement issued on Wednesday said the documentary has mislead viewers about the government’s anti-illegal drug strategy, which is making Philippine society safer, healthier, and more prosperous for the Filipino people. He also said De Lima, Trillanes and Sereno have been given and continue to be given their day in court. On the alleged persecution of media, Cayetano said Philippine media can freely publish and criticize the policies of the Duterte administration.