Caught in the Middle of a Life-Death Experience

(On Finding Goodness in an Unfortunate Situation)

by Robin Allan M. Banaag

Middle of a green light. Running at a good speed. Trying to be as observant as I could while crossing a busy intersection.

Then… before reaching the roadside where the traffic lights were… I had a split-second glimpse on something that was coming… directly towards my door!

I knew what was going to happen and I had no time to react.

The driver of a little car STRANGELY decided to step on the gas pedal instead of the brake while turning left, consequently crashing into my poor travel buddy.

Screech! Boom! …pushed my car’s door in, giving a little bump on my left knee and shattering my glass window completely; sprinkling all the little shards of broken glass onto every corner of my eyes’ points of view.

Luckily, I was okay. My car’s engine was still running good, and I was able to still pull it over at the sidewalk, so I wouldn’t interrupt the traffic.

I got out of my car, almost unharmed. Almost. I had little bruises on my left hand, caused by the pieces of broken glass.

The driver of the other car and her husband were already outside and seemed relieved to see that I was okay. I was, of course, glad to see that they were okay, too. At the adjacent side of the street, the couple parked their car, which had only minor damages on the bumper and left headlights.

We talked. Admitting that they were at fault, they let me take pictures of the incident and her license. And guess what? Student driver’s license. She was just starting to learn how to drive, apparently being instructed by her husband at that time. This gives the reason for the adverb that I used earlier—strangely.

She was an inexperienced driver who had probably panicked at that moment, prompting her to step on the gas pedal rather than on the brakes.

To my friends who had met my ultra-rare HONDA Jaguar (BMW ed.), revolutionary three-wheel-drive (3WD), very cheaply priced but highly valued old CIVIC, which I named “HaHaYeah.” (It was a classic, sturdy car that I had fun with by adding funny, customized emblems on it. And its plate letters were HHY, thus the name.)

Hahaha! Yeah! To it I already said goodbye. Written off. Oh man, we’ve been through a lot. Thanks a lot anyway, buddy!

This accident gave me a smack upside the back of my head. It made me realize how dangerous my car was. It had a broken airbag system (SRS light was always on), which I kept on ignoring. My bad. No airbags opened during the accident. If the collision was worse, then my injuries could have been fatal. I might have not been here at all, sharing this story.

There are just too many things in life that aren’t part of what we can control. And especially to my Christian friends, please take a deep breath and give a little time to ponder on these couple of verses written by Kings Solomon and David.

The prudent sees danger and takes refuge,

but the simple keeps going and pays the penalty.

Proverbs 27:12 | NIV

For the factors that you can control—and we’re not just talking about unsafe driving here—if any act is obviously or proven to be harmful to you, then stop or avoid it as much as possible.

I know, I know…easier said than done. But, let’s just use this little story as a reminder to ourselves, all right?

Now, what about the other things that aren’t within our control? What else can we do?

Trust in the Lord and do good;

Dwell in the land, and enjoy safe pasture.

Psalm 37:3 | NIV

Keep our faith, do good works, and always ask for God’s guidance.

Stay safe people! Thanks for reading! Have a good day!

*Robin Allan Banaag is an engineer in profession. He’s a member of Filipino Members Chapter – Engineers Geoscientists Manitoba (FMC-EGM), a board member of Filipino-Canadian Technical Professionals Association of MB (FCTPAM), and a music enthusiast whose favorite hobbies aside from engineering works are singing, playing the guitar, writing songs/poems/short stories, and critical thinking. He aspires to write more in the future to share his learnings and experiences combined with mind-bending ideas.