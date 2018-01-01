Catriona Gray shares her excitement for Miss Universe 2018 in Thailand

In her Instagram account, Philippine bet Catriona Gray shares how excited she is that Miss Universe 2018 will be held in Thailand on December.

Last July 31, Miss Universe Organization president Paula Shugart, accompanied by Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters confirmed it in a press conference in Bangkok. To pay tribute to the King of Thailand, Catriona uploaded on Instagram, a short video presentation created by Jolo Luarca III, featuring the 24-year old beauty queen promoting the Asian country as a travel destination.

It was hinted that Gray will wear the creations of Mak Tumang at the pageant. On working on her wardrobes, Gray also mentioned that she consulted 100 percent Filipino designers. She also added that she is working on some videos of her advocacies.