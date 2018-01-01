Catch TROPA in the Coming Weeks

Only relative new, the local music collective Tropa sets the bar higher with their eclectic brand of Progressive Pop/Rock music, dynamic live performances, and compelling rearrangements of familiar tunes that include Alamid’s “Sama-sama,” The Dawn’s “Salamat,” Eraserheads’ “Ang Huling El Bimbo,” R.E.M.’s “The One I Love,” Aegis’s “Luha,” and Natalie Imbruglia’s “Torn.”

Taking advantage of the ever-glowing vibrancy of Winnipeg’s Filipino music scene, Tropa is set to perform at a number of gigs in the coming weeks. Time to mark your calendars!

August 18 – Bulacan Association of Manitoba Fiesta Zumba / 12:30 p.m.– 5 p.m. / PCCM (737 Keewatin St.) / featuring also Traffik Jamm’s Arnold Tongol

August 25 – Fundraiser for Sheryl-Lynn Padua Policarpio to World Karate Championship in Dublin, Ireland / 7 p.m.–1 a.m. / Filipino Seniors Group Hall (49 Euclid Avenue) / Tropa will feature the Star of the Night, Sheryl-Lynn

September 1 – Food Trip part 2 / 12 p.m.–9p.m. / Tyndall Park Community Centre (2255 King Edward St.) / featuring also Humous and many more

September 15 – Introvoys Live in Winnipeg (with Perf de Castro) / 6 p.m.–12 a.m. / PCCM / opening acts: The 12/21, Route 90, Soulblast, and Tropa

October 13 – Fundraiser for Rufinina “Mama Ging” Tabaranza’s Second Heart Operation / 6 p.m.–9 p.m. / Essence Bar at Canad Inns (2100 McPhillips St.)

Tropa is Mike Mostajo (percussion), Nelson (guitar), Reinell Ruñez (lead guitar), Jasper Ruñez (drums), Gail Manalili (bass), Julius Eugenio (guitar), Yzza Lijauco (vocals), and eLf (keyboards, percussion, vocals).

The 12/21 Soaring High

Winnipeg’s band of brothers The 12/21 seem to be on constant high gear, playing regular gigs here and there. Here is a list of their shows these coming weeks:

September 6 – Roll Call 2018 / University of Winnipeg

September 15 – Introvoys Live in Winnipeg / PCCM

October 5 – Kamikazee Live in Winnipeg / The Garrick Centre