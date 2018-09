Casualties due to Typhoon Ompong climb to 81

The Cordillera Administrative Region was heavily affected by Typhoon Ompong as shown by the number of fatalities and missing people to date.

As of September 19, records from the Philippine National Police (PNP) show that the number of people killed by Ompong’s strong winds and intense rain has climbed to 81; 70 people remain missing; while 71 others were wounded. Of the 81 fatalities, 66 were from CAR.

Search and rescue operations are still underway as many residents look to rebuild their homes.