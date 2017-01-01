Canadian Prime Minister stops by Jollibee

Canada’s Justin Trudeau went out of his schedule to visit Jollibee’s North Harbour Branch, Tondo, Manila after arriving at the Clark International Airport on Sunday for the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit.

In photos posted by Jollibee, Trudeau was seen talking and taking selfies with some of the customers at the fast food restaurant. The Canadian leader ordered fried chicken and strawberry float before going around, shaking hands and talking to the delighted customers. According to a Jollibee executive, Jose Minana it was Canadian officials who requested for the visit. The Canadian Prime Minister had his first taste of Jollibee during his visit on then newly-opened branch in Winnipeg, Canada.

Trudeau has also stopped by Likhaan, a women’s health advocacy center in Manila. Trudeau’s first trip to the Philippines was on November 2015, when social media users called him an “APEC Hottie” for his good looks.