Can you come down from the mountain?

We all have moments when we feel better than before, and say, “I feel fit for anything; if only I could always be like this!” We are not meant to be.

Those moments are moments of insight which we have to live up to even when we do not feel like it.

Many of us are no good for the everyday world when we are not on the mountaintop. Yet we must bring our everyday life up to the standard revealed to us on the mountaintop when we were there.

Never allow a feeling that was awakened in you on the mountaintop to evaporate. Don’t place yourself on the shelf by thinking, “How great to be in such a wonderful state of mind!” Act immediately – do something, even if your only reason to act is that you would rather not. If during a prayer meeting or any fellowship gathering, GOD shows you something to do, don’t say, ” I’ll do it ” – just do it! Pick yourself up by the back of the neck and shake off your fleshly laziness. Laziness can always be seen in our cravings for a mountaintop experience; all we talk about in our planning for our time on the mountain.

We must learn to live in the ordinary “gray” day according to what we saw on the mountain.

Don’t give up because you have been blocked and confused once – go after it again. Burn your decisions, but be sure to make your decisions in the light of what you saw and learned on the mountain.

” While you have the Light, believe in the Light” (John 12:36)

THE END OF THE WORLD IS COMING.

From roadside signs to science fiction films, this slogan underscores our society’s nervous fascination with the future. Whether it’s a giant asteroid, a worldwide plague, or some other global catastrophe, the end of the world is a terrifying prospect – at least for those who have no idea what it will be like.

For Christians, however, the end of the world should be anything but dreadful. In fact, it should be something we look forward to. WHY? Because GOD has told us how the world will end. And He has assured us that the end of this age will mark the beginning of a new, glorious one in which we will serve and worship Him in sinless perfection. Our eternal hope, as believers, is intimately tied to the end of the world.

All of this is laid out in the book of Revelation. Not only is Revelation the inspired Word of God, it is also the only New Testament book that includes a promised spiritual blessing for those who study and apply its message. As such, it is an essential part of every Christian’s devotional life. Those who ignore Revelation deprive themselves of a rich treasure of divine truth, and the promised blessings that come from understanding the truth.

TO GOD BE THE GLORY.