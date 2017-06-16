CALAX Laguna segment breaks ground June 19, 2017

Construction works for the 18-kilometer Laguna Section of the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX) will formally commence with a groundbreaking ceremony set on June 19.

“The whole CALAX project which will have eight (8) interchanges and one (1) main toll barrier is expected to reduce travel time from CAVITEX to SLEX by 45 minutes,” Villar noted.

“The road construction project from Tirona Highway to the end of Greenfield near Mamplasan Exit, Laguna will be closely monitored so that by 2020, our travel time from CAVITEX to SLEX will be reduced to only 45 minutes,” he added.

The project is part of the 45 kilometer closed system modern tolled expressway awarded by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to private concessionaire MPCALA Holdings, Inc. of the Metro Pacific Group who won the competitive bidding under the government’s Public Private Partnership (PPP) program.

“CALAX will be one of the most advanced highway in the Philippines. It expected to ease traffic congestion along Governor’s Drive, Aguinaldo Highway and Santa Rosa Tagaytay Road,” Villar noted.

Earlier in March 2017, MPACALA Holdings has signed a contract with DM Consunji Inc. for the Laguna segment which will involve the construction of four (4)-lane highway with four (4) interchanges from Aguinaldo Interchange to the existing Mamplasan Interchange of South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) in Biñan, Laguna.

Secretary Villar has affirmed DPWH commitment to expedite the acquisition of road right-of-way so that the contractor can finish the project right away.

“Knowing what is at stake with this project that will benefit many generations to come, DPWH will give it all to deliver everything we can and finish the project by 2020,” Villar noted.

The entire expressway project will require an investment amount of P35.425 Billion.