BSP to probe BPI glitch

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Deputy Governor Nestor A. Espenilla said his office will investigate the glitch that affected customers of Bank of the Philippine Islands Wednesday morning.

In a public advisory, BPI blamed an internal data processing error for the discrepancies in bank account balances that some clients complained about in social media. The Ayala-led bank denied that it was a hacking incident as officials apologized to its customers for the inconvenience.