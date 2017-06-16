Britney Spears captivates ‘amazing’ Manila crowd

On Thursday night, pop icon Britney Spears stepped onstage at the SM Mall of Asia Arena before thousands of fans, whom the singer rightly called “amazing!” for her “Britney Live in Manila” concert.

The Manila leg of her current Asian tour was a lavish 90-minute production replete with fabulous costume changes, pulsing lights and screens that displayed various digital backdrops designed to electrify the atmosphere. The 35-year-old recording artist performed 23 of her most popular dance tunes and mid-tempo bops from the past 18 years. The standout highlight of her performance was easily Piece Of Me, where the crowd went wild shouting the “Philippines!” part of the lyrics. The crowd went ecstatic as Britney danced non-stop in thigh-high suits paired with thigh-high heeled boots while performing Oops… I Did It Again, Baby One More Time, Toxic, Womanizer, I’m A Slave 4 U, Stronger and Till The World Ends. Britney said it best when she ended the show screaming, “Thank you so much Manila! Such a wonderful night with all of you!”