Bountiful catch celebrates midsummer fishing season

With the vast lakes and open rivers, one can enjoy the all summer fishing even you are an amateur. Fishing information is always available and with your passion and dedication to go out and go fishing at the Red River or Assiniboine River,or even at middle of the lakes, you can find ways to engage in this wonderful outdoor game. Remember we have more than 100,000 lakes and many navigable rivers and these are open for you. Include fishing in your bucket’s list.

And to have the last fun of summer fishing, join the Filipino Angler’s Association (see ad below) 2018 Shore Fishing Derby on September 22, Saturday, 2018, Cash prizes will be awarded. Free hot dogs, chips and drinks with every entry ticket.

Bring your fishing rod and hop to Selkik for an unforgettable summer fling!