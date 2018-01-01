Bong Go apologizes to Kris Aquino re Mocha incident

Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go apologized to Kris Aquino for the “incident” involving Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson.

The brouhaha started when Mocha reposted on Facebook an old footage of the late Ninoy Aquino being kissed by two women moments before he was gunned down at the tarmac of the Manila International Airport. The post was Mocha’s attempt to defend Duterte from criticism after he kissed a Filipina during an official event in South Korea.

Kris retaliated by lashing out against Mocha via an Instagram post and later, a live video aired both on Instagram and Facebook. The “Queen of All Media” then issued a direct challenge to Mocha to personally meet her and settle the issue. Mocha has yet to respond to Kris as of this posting.

In an Instagram post, Kris thanked the top presidential aide for reaching out to her when she contacted him about the incident.