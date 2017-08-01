Bill filed requiring public officials to ride public transport

A bill has been filed in Congress seeking to require government officials to ride public transport at least once a month during weekday rush hour.

House Bill 6195 authored by assistant minority leader and AANGAT TAYO partylist Rep. Neil Abayon requires elected and appointed public officials and civil servants in national and local government offices with the rank (or equivalent) of division chief to Department Secretary to ride public land transport to and from work and for official business, at least once every calendar month during weekday rush hours. The mode of transportation includes passenger buses, commuter trains, light rail, taxis and transport network vehicle service, public utility. The bill also sets economy class as the mode of all air travel of all elected and appointed public officials and civil servants regardless of rank. The only exceptions provided are actual existing physical handicap or serious medical condition that significantly limits physical movement and mobility; and security threats and concerns involving the President, Vice President, the Chief Justice, and Justices of the Supreme Court.