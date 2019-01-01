Big reveals at the 2019 North American International Autoshow in Detroit

There was a time several years ago when I would be flying down into Windsor, Ontario and taking the bus into Detroit for the annual 2019 North American International Auto Show. Over the last couple of years, I’ve “watched” the press previews from the comfort of my laptop and Twitter feed.

This year was a lot quieter than previous years as several big automakers decided not to participate – BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

The “Press Preview” which has normally been a 2-day itinerary was one day on January 15th. Nearly 5,100 journalists from 60 different countries attend NAIAS and cover the latest and greatest happenings in the automotive.

The “Industry Preview” (January 16-17) brings together about 40,000 automotive executives,engineers, developers, designers and analysts representing over 2,200 companies from around the world.

The show opens to the public on January 19 and runs until the 27th.

Highlights of the 2019 NAIAS include the reveal of the 2020 Toyota Supra rear-wheel-drive sports coupe, 2020 Ford Explorer, 2019 Ram Heavy Duty pickup trucks and 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500.

Photos from NAIAS official website