Bianca Manalo, Ehra Madrigal survive sea mishap

Actresses Bianca Manalo and Ehra Madrigal were among those who were rescued from a speedboat that capsized in Antique.

The incident happened while the two actresses together with Madrigal’s husband Tom Yeung and Pandan town Mayor Jonathan Tan were on their way to an island in Culasi town on Thursday morning. They all survived the incident. The lone fatality was identified as Bennie Dable, 50, who is the bodyguard and a relative of Pandan town Mayor Jonathan Tan, and who was reportedly driving the speedboat. According to Jesus Aguirre Dioso, public relations officer of Pandan, the mayor was supposed to tour his friends in Mararison Island, one of the popular island destinations in the Province of Antique.

Manalo represented the Philippines in the Miss Universe pageant in 2009. She is active in showbiz, appearing in the top-rating Kapamilya action series “Ang Probinsyano.”