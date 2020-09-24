BI deported 129 foreigners to decongest detention centre to reduce COVID-19 transmission

MANILA – The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Thursday said it has deported 129 foreigners to decongest its detention center in Bicutan, Taguig City to reduce the risk of COVID-19 outbreak.

“Total (foreigners): 315. Total deported as of Sept. 15: 129 from BI Warden Facility for Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL),” BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said in a Viber message

The 129 deported foreigners include 88 Chinese, 14 Vietnamese, seven Americans, and five Pakistanis.

Also deported were two Taiwanese, two British nationals, two Mongolians and two South Koreans, and one each from Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, and Sweden.

Last April, BI Commissioner Jaime Morente has ordered to decongest the detention center to reduce the risk of COVID-19 among the foreigners confined in the facility.

The bureau’s legal division and other concerned offices have fast tracked the resolution of deportation cases and secured the necessary clearances needed to facilitate the foreigners’ departure from the country.

He said overcrowding in the facility exposes both the inmates and their guards to the risk of getting infected with the virus.(PNA)